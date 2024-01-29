De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Sells £22,155 in Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total value of £22,155 ($28,151.21).

De La Rue Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £173.17 million, a PE ratio of -401.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.14.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

