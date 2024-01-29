De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Sells £22,155 in Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total value of £22,155 ($28,151.21).
De La Rue Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £173.17 million, a PE ratio of -401.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.14.
De La Rue Company Profile
