Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $95,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $202,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 28,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.62 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

