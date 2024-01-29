Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.42. 119,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,603. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day moving average of $393.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.