Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Trimmed by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.37. 464,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

