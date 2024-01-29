Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 16.7%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 108,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 86,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$24.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

