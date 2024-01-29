DEI Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $150.33 million and approximately $34.72 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00158366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009277 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.