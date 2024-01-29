DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

