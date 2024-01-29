dForce USD (USX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $940.23

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $940.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00159971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,612,881 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00683393 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

