Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.25

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.25 and last traded at $145.24, with a volume of 346273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

