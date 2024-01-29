Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,031,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. 60,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

