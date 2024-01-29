Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Raised by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 543,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

