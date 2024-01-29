Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $24.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.