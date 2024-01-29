Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 183,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 152,527 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $49.82.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.