Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $132.73 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.