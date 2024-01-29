Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.25.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
