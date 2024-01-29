Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,083. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

