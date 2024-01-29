Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

