Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.
DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DRVN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Driven Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Driven Brands
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.