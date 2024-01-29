Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

