Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

