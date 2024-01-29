Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.51 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

