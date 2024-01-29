Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 9.52%.
Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EFSI opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
