Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFSI opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

