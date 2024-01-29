Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Eagle Materials worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.40. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

