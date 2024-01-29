eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,498 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 2.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.58. 1,787,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,332. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

