eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $622.54 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. eCash has a market capitalization of $622.54 million and $5.22 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,980.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.10 or 0.00558434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00169889 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,620,423,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.