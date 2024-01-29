Edgecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $191.55 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $191.55 million and $52.71 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

