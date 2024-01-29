Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EIGR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.01. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $37,159.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

