EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJFI opened at GBX 102 ($1.30) on Monday. EJF Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 134 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

