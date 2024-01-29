Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 16,718 shares.The stock last traded at $209.12 and had previously closed at $204.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

