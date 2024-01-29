Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 3.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.26. 6,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 66,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $386,000.

