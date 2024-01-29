Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 3.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.26. 6,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 66,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

