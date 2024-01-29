Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $174.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

