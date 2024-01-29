Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $490.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.45. The company has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.47 and a 200 day moving average of $452.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.