Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $168.64 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

