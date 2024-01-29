Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,527 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $60.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.