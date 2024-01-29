Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

