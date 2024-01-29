Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

