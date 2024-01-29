Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

