Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of ECPG opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

