EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $144.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

