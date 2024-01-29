Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 580,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.34. 212,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

