Equitable Trust Co. Buys 1,830 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $285.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,805 shares of company stock worth $359,034,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

