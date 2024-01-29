Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 150,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IXUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. 234,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

