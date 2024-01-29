Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. 870,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,246. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

