Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $308.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average is $277.58. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

