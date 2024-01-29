Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.48. 96,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,191. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $154.90.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

