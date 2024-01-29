Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 404.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.01. 309,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

