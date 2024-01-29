Equitable Trust Co. Invests $7.84 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 87,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,947. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $309.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

