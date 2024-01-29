Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.31 on Monday, hitting $777.75. 272,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.