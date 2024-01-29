Equitable Trust Co. Sells 192,726 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,726 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.97% of Perimeter Solutions worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE PRM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.57. 67,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.81. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

