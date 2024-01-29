Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,625 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Stock Up 2.5 %
NSRGY traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,356. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nestlé
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.