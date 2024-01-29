Equitable Trust Co. Sells 316 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.64. 378,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average is $269.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $303.31.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

